Wellness, Wealth, and a PR Meltdown: As If Theatre Company Presents Yoga Play

As If Theatre is proud to present Yoga Play, a sharp and witty comedy by acclaimed playwright Dipika Guha. A fast-paced satire about ambition, branding, and the business of inner peace, Yoga Play runs March 19 - April 5, 2026.

Director Agastya Kohli says “This play is truly hilarious. And yet, despite the outward silliness of these characters, they are also deeply authentic. Each one has a core truth and a personal struggle that the playwright masterfully reveals to the audience, perfectly camouflaged within a laugh riot."

Performances: March 19-April 5, 2026 - Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 5pm

Ticket Information: General Admission – $25 / Seniors / Students / Military $20

Special Pay What You Can Pricing March 26-29

As If performs at the Kenmore Community Club 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore WA 98028

Set in the high-stakes world of athleisure marketing, Yoga Play follows Joan, a crisis-management executive hired to rescue a billion-dollar yoga apparel company after its celebrity CEO is toppled by scandal. As Joan works to steady the brand and win back consumers, she faces mounting pressure, plunging sales, and the uncomfortable question at the heart of the wellness industry: can you sell enlightenment — and at what cost?Blending biting humor with cultural commentary, Yoga Play explores modern consumerism, corporate spin, and the contradictions of a society striving for authenticity while chasing profit. Guha’s smart, contemporary script delivers both laughter and insight, skewering the intersection of spirituality and capitalism.Kohli leads the cast of five including Sri Kanduri, Hank Tian, Kimberlee Wolfson, Doug Auerbach, and Jessica Marvin-Romero. The creative team is William French (sound designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Amy Hockman (costume designer), Marianna de Fazio (dialect coach), and Chandria Danelle (set & props designer, and stage management).As If Theatre Company - Committed to bringing engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle, As If Theatre Company believes that theater is community and together, we can tell stories that inspire thought, engage conversations, and join all of us together to tell a bigger story.