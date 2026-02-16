Is CoHousing Right for You? Learn about Elderberry Commons on February 18, 2026

Monday, February 16, 2026

Is CoHousing Right for You?
 
Explore cohousing as an alternative to staying in a daunting home or moving into a costly retirement facility. 

Learn how small groups of peers design communities that mutually support each other.

Hear about current efforts to establish Elderberry Commons in North Seattle.


Posted by DKH at 4:13 AM
