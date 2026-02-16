Is CoHousing Right for You? Learn about Elderberry Commons on February 18, 2026
Monday, February 16, 2026
Explore cohousing as an alternative to staying in a daunting home or moving into a costly retirement facility.
Learn how small groups of peers design communities that mutually support each other.
Hear about current efforts to establish Elderberry Commons in North Seattle.
- WHEN: February 18, 2026 from 1:00 - 2:30pm
- COST: Free
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center to register 206-365-1536
