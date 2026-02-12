Rob Oxford: Reading is (still) Fun-damental

Rob Oxford discovers reading By Rob Oxford By Rob Oxford





But as they say, it’s “been a minute” since I’ve exercised my brain activating complex neural networks, increasing connectivity and enhancing cognitive functions like memory and analytical thinking by actually reading a book or novel.



It’s proven science that among these other things, reading boosts vocabulary and reduces stress by up to 68%.



Plus, it can also be, wait for it…fun.



After reading “All Creatures Great and Small” when I was young, I started reading it again about 2 years ago, but never finished. In fact, it’s sitting on the table next to me as I write this.









“To Kill a Mockingbird”, is another classic I read as a sophomore and tried reading again only to be alerted to what has been considered by some an enduring controversy for its use of racial slurs. Including the N-word, profanity and themes of sexual assault. Hopefully I’ll revisit the Harper Lee classic again in the near future as I remember it being one of the very few school “assignments” I truly enjoyed.



My older brothers Desi and Jay were voracious readers. In fact, I don’t ever recall them not having books in their hands. They read for pleasure, which at the time was something I just couldn’t understand. For me reading was a task, a chore and oftentimes homework.



Instead, I would watch a movie I really liked, tell someone about it and they’d reply, “yeah the book was even better.”



There was a book?



“The Ranch on the Cariboo” is another book given to me by my dear Uncle Roger, written by his brother Alan Fry. The book is a memoir which details his experiences in the 1940's growing up in the Cariboo region of British Columbia, Canada. It's considered a classic work on Canadian ranch life, celebrated for its vivid storytelling and authentic portrayal of the region. My cousins, Eliza, Magaret and Frances, Alan’s nieces are also avid readers which is evident in their obvious knowledge of many, dare I say, all things.



I often feel guilty and take full responsibility for not encouraging my sons to read more. Especially those books considered essential for a child’s development. For example, “Where the Wild Things Are”, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” or Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends”.



I do know my youngest enjoyed “The Hobbit” and I remember seeing copies of “Stuart Little” and later “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” in their bedrooms. But I should have insisted they spend less time playing Madden or Nintendo and more time reading. But honestly how could I, at the time I found no fulfilment in the practice.



If by some slim chance they happen to be reading this, it’s not too late to start as I’ve recently discovered.



I'm currently 3⁄4's of the way through "Let Them", the book written by Mel Robbins and her daughter Sawyer. Even though it's only been on store shelves for 14 months, the book has sold 7 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 63 languages.





It contains what could be considered common sense information but presented in an actionable, easy to comprehend format. Her podcast, "The Mel Robbins Podcast" is often ranked #1 among educational podcasts and is continuously downloaded in almost every country on the planet.



Motivational Speaking is nothing new. I grew up hearing the names Wayne Dyer, Zig Zigler and even sat front row at a Tony Robbins “workshop”. But none of them ever had the same effect on me as reading Mel Robbins “Let Them". I can't seem to put the book down. Perhaps back then I wasn’t ready to "fix myself"?



Today I am.



Self-help practices which are designed for mental, physical and emotional well-being certainly aren't for everyone. For years I couldn't be bothered. I was too busy. Perhaps I was too self-absorbed, self-centered, egocentric, take your pick. But because of a recent life-changing event, today I’m finally finding real enjoyment in reading and even (gasp) exercising. It's something I'm choosing, instead of being forced to do.



Thank you for being here and for allowing me to express myself. If by writing these words, they appeal to just one person who reads them, I will consider myself successful and extremely blessed.



Now as far as eating a healthy, well-balanced and nutritious diet, another of the suggested self-help practices...



Woah, let's slow down a little Jr.







I’m embarrassed to say I haven’t read a real hardbound or paperback from cover to cover since high school. That was almost 50 years ago.I’ve read operating manuals. Rather I should say I’ve skimmed through them. I’ve chuckled out loud at Calvin & Hobbes. I’ve glanced at travel brochures and unfortunately, spent way too much time online reading useless garbage.