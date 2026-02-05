5th NE & NE 145th to be closed for weeks for roundabout construction starting February 16, 2026

Weeks of closures of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St for roundabout construction begin February 16, 2026

Several weeks of major closures are coming to NE 145th St/SR 523 & 5th Ave NE for construction on the 145th Street Corridor and I-5 Interchange projects.





Starting Monday, February 16, 5th Ave NE will close just north of the 145th St intersection.

The entire NE 145th St and 5th Ave NE intersection will then close beginning Thursday, March 19.

All closures will reopen on March 31.





The Shoreline South/148th Station and the on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be accessible from NE 155th St during all closures.





The closures will allow crews working for the City of Shoreline to build the roundabout east of I-5 and complete sidewalk improvements around the intersection.





The closures will include the following impacts:





Starting Monday, February 16 at 9pm - Partial closure

5th Ave NE between NE 145th St and the northbound I-5 on-ramp will be closed.



6th and 8th Ave NE will remain closed to traffic from NE 145th St.



A signed pedestrian path will be available on the west side of 5th Ave NE. Starting Thursday, March 19 at 9pm - Full closure

The NE 145th St overpass will be closed.



The northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th St will be closed.



5th Ave NE between NE 145th St and the northbound I-5 on-ramp will be closed.



6th and 8th Ave NE at NE 145th St will be closed.



A signed pedestrian path will be available on the north side of the NE 145th St overpass and west side of 5th Ave NE. The City of Shoreline is working in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Seattle Department of Transportation to close these areas while maintaining a safe flow of traffic.




