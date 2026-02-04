New American Flag at Gateway Business Center

Veterans raise the new flag at Gateway Plaza

Photo by RB White

By Doug Cerretti





Flying American flags at half-staff is a symbol of national mourning. This happens whenever a major death, tragic event, or day of remembrance occurs. For example, Memorial Day is a national holiday that commemorates members of the military who have fallen serving their country.





The crew included a 'future veteran"

Photo by RB White

One day, Post 227 member Richard Christiansen noticed that the flag was well used and needed replacement. Post 227 Commander Charles Grenard contacted Gina Roma, property manager at Wood Commercial Real Estate, the owners of Gateway.





Gina ordered a replacement 10’ x 15’ flag. When it arrived, Charles called upon fellow Post members to help raise the new flag. We also called upon a potential veteran of almost 3 years of age.





Photo by RB White

Once the flag was attached to the pole, we stood in line and saluted as the new flag was raised, including the potential veteran. It should be noted that well used American Flags are not disposed of, THEY ARE RETIRED. Please look forward to an upcoming article in Shoreline Area News on the proper way to retire the Stars and Stripes.






