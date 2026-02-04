Lunar New Year story time with Hua Zhang at the Shoreline Library February 18, 2026
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Celebrate Lunar New Year with a Story Time presented in Mandarin.
Mandarin Story Time - Lunar New Year!
Family program, all ages welcome.
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 from 1:00-2:00pm
中文故事时间!! 欢迎大家来了解华人最盛大的节日：农历新年。
家庭活动计划，老少咸宜。
欣赏故事、音乐、动作和韵律，提高孩子的早期识字能力。
|Hua Zhang
我们会按要求为残疾人提供合理的便利设施。参与在线活动时，如需ASL口译服务、字幕服务以及（或者）其他便利设施，请在活动开始前至少7天联系图书馆。请发送请求至access@kcls.org.
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. We will also share a New Year lion dance!
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St
206-362-7550
Registration not required.
