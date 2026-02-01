King county joining challenge to deployment of ICE agents in Minnesota

King County Prosecuting Attorney

King county is joining governments across the country in challenging the unconstitutional deployment of ICE agents in Minnesota.By using the legal tools available to us to thwart these illegal actions, King county is taking steps to not only protect the people of Minnesota -- but also to protect our own community.If someone commits a crime and that case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, they should expect to see a courtroom.Our laws apply whether you are a civilian, or if you are part of state, local, or federal law enforcement - and ICE agents are no exception.