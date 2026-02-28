Jobs: WSDOT IT Systems Administrator – Entry (Project)
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$76,456 – $102,866 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a non-permanent IT Systems Administrator to support the Northwest Region’s (NWR) end-user computing environment, delivering frontline technical services that keep desktops, laptops, tablets, mobile, and peripheral systems reliable, secure, and operational for staff and project teams.
In this role, you will provide hands-on troubleshooting, installation, configuration, maintenance, and customer support for hardware, software, operating systems, and mobile technologies, ensuring technology readiness for regional operations and high-profile transportation infrastructure and mega projects. Working closely with regional IT staff and business partners, the position will help maintain system performance, resolve incidents efficiently, and contribute to a stable, secure computing environment that enables the agency’s mission.
Our top candidate will have foundational systems administration knowledge, problem-solving and diagnostics ability, familiarity with Windows and mobile platforms, and clear communication and documentation skills.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
