Jobs: WSDOT IT Systems Administrator – Entry (Project)

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters

$76,456 – $102,866 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a non-permanent IT Systems Administrator to support the Northwest Region’s (NWR) end-user computing environment, delivering frontline technical services that keep desktops, laptops, tablets, mobile, and peripheral systems reliable, secure, and operational for staff and project teams.





In this role, you will provide hands-on troubleshooting, installation, configuration, maintenance, and customer support for hardware, software, operating systems, and mobile technologies, ensuring technology readiness for regional operations and high-profile transportation infrastructure and mega projects. Working closely with regional IT staff and business partners, the position will help maintain system performance, resolve incidents efficiently, and contribute to a stable, secure computing environment that enables the agency’s mission.



