Comic Con at the Teen Center March 13, 2026 for 6th to 12th grade
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Join other teens for a day filled with cosplay, games, art, and trivia. Explore themed activities, show off your costume, and connect with friends who share your interests in comics, anime, movies, and gaming.
Whether you dress up or just come to hang out, it’s all about creativity, fun, and community.
Friday March 13, 2026
The Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm
Comic Con activities will begin at 4pm
ALL FREE
6th to 12th grade only
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Questions? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov
RULES FOR SHORELINE TEEN CENTER COMIC CON:
- Attendees must respect common sense rules for public behavior, personal interaction, common courtesy, and respect for private property. Harassing or offensive behavior will not be tolerated.
- All costume props must be inspected by staff. The Costume Props Policy is subject to change at any time and final approval on costume props will be at the sole discretion of our Recreation Specialists.
- No functional or sharp-edged props or weapons are allowed at Comic-Con. Certain props may need to be tied to your costume in such a way that they can’t be drawn. Our staff will make these determinations. If you do not want to have your costume prop(s) inspected or tagged, or if you are not willing to comply with these policies, please do not bring your costume prop(s) to Comic-Con.
- Absolutely no functioning props or weapons are allowed. No gun or gun-shaped weapons' are allowed.
- As per Shoreline Teen Center rules, full face masks are not permitted. Event-goers will be given cubby space to place masks or props deemed unsuitable to wear during the event. Mask and Props will be allowed to be worn for event on-stage costume contest.
- Comic-Con reserves the right to change or modify any policy or rule at any time and without notice.
