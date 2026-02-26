Comic Con at the Teen Center March 13, 2026 for 6th to 12th grade



Celebrate your favorite fandoms at the Shoreline Teen Center’s Comic Con! Celebrate your favorite fandoms at the Shoreline Teen Center’s Comic Con!





Join other teens for a day filled with cosplay, games, art, and trivia. Explore themed activities, show off your costume, and connect with friends who share your interests in comics, anime, movies, and gaming.









Friday March 13, 2026

The Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm

Comic Con activities will begin at 4pm



ALL FREE

6th to 12th grade only



16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



Questions? Email



RULES FOR SHORELINE TEEN CENTER COMIC CON: Whether you dress up or just come to hang out, it’s all about creativity, fun, and community.The Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pmComic Con activities will begin at 4pmALL FREE6th to 12th grade onlyQuestions? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov RULES FOR SHORELINE TEEN CENTER COMIC CON: