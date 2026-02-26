Eastbound/westbound SR 522 closure in Bothell

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Photo courtesy WSDOT
From Friday, Feb. 27 through Monday, March 2, travelers should plan for a full closure of eastbound and westbound State Route 522 in Bothell.

Eastbound and westbound SR 522 will be closed at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange beginning at 10pm Friday, Feb. 27 to 4am Monday, March 2. 

Crews will start closing lanes as early as 9pm. Signed detours will be in place : Eastbound SR 522 detour
Westbound SR 522 detour

The following ramps will also close:
  • Southbound I-405 off-ramp to eastbound SR 522
  • Northbound I-405 off-ramp to westbound SR 522
Crews will remove the remaining portion of the northbound I-405 ramp over SR 522 as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. This ramp needs to be removed to open the center of the interchange for I-405 expansion in Bothell


