Eastbound/westbound SR 522 closure in Bothell
Thursday, February 26, 2026
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
Eastbound and westbound SR 522 will be closed at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange beginning at 10pm Friday, Feb. 27 to 4am Monday, March 2.
Crews will start closing lanes as early as 9pm. Signed detours will be in place : Eastbound SR 522 detour
Westbound SR 522 detour
The following ramps will also close:
Westbound SR 522 detour
The following ramps will also close:
- Southbound I-405 off-ramp to eastbound SR 522
- Northbound I-405 off-ramp to westbound SR 522
0 comments:
Post a Comment