Registration open for the Emerald City Bicycle Ride
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
|Emerald City Ride photo courtesy Cascade Bicycle Club
Registration opened Tuesday for the historic Emerald City Ride, which offers the rare chance to bike on the West Seattle Bridge car-free. Join thousands of happy people on bikes on April 25, 2026 and experience Seattle from a unique vantage.
Cascade Bicycle Club worked with the City of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation to temporarily close the westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge and the southbound lanes of Washington State Route 99 to motor vehicles for several hours on the morning hours of Saturday, April 25.
