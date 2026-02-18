

Ramadan Mubarak Ramadan Mubarak





Ramadan is a sacred month for over two billion Muslims worldwide. It entails fasting from dawn to dusk for 29 to 30 days as one of the five obligatory acts of worship in Islam.





Ramadan is a time for spiritual cleansing, personal growth, community building, and acts of charity.





CAIR Washington is a grassroots advocacy and civil rights organization based in Seattle that serves the Muslim community across Washington state. Our purpose is to defend the civil liberties of Muslim Washingtonians no matter where they live or their level of income.

We do this by 1) providing free legal services to Muslims who’ve been discriminated against because they are Muslim, 2) working to combat Islamophobia and bigotry through education and storytelling, and 3) empowering our community to be politically and socially engaged while shaping laws and policies that impact us.

CAIR Washington is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and a chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties group, with regional offices nationwide and in Canada.









Here at CAIR-WA we wish you and your family a blessed Ramadan, may this month be full of love, forgiveness and guidance for you and your loved ones"May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds."