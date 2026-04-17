Hardy Plant Society annual spring plant sale April 19, 2026
Friday, April 17, 2026
Annual Spring Plant Sale
Sunday April 19, 2026
10am-2pm
There will be many varieties of hardy perennials, ground covers, and our favorites for shade and sun.
Many unique plants from our member's gardens at great prices!
Come early for the best selection.
Preliminary plant list here: in .pdf & in word file
Please bring a box to take your treasures home.
We accept Cash, Credit Cards, & Checks.
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