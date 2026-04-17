Hardy Plant Society annual spring plant sale April 19, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026

Photo courtesy Hardy Plant Society

Hardy Plant Society of Washington

Annual Spring Plant Sale
Sunday April 19, 2026
10am-2pm


There will be many varieties of hardy perennials, ground covers, and our favorites for shade and sun.

Many unique plants from our member's gardens at great prices!

Come early for the best selection.

Preliminary plant list here: in .pdf & in word file

Please bring a box to take your treasures home.

We accept Cash, Credit Cards, & Checks.


Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM
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