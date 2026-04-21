Donate Life - register to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

April is National Donate Life Month 

A single donor can create a lasting legacy—one that brings hope, healing, and life for generations to come. 

Join us this month:
  • Register your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor at RegisterMe.org
  • Share your decision with your loved ones
  • Help spread awareness in your community
Learn more and find resources at DonateLife.net


Posted by DKH at 11:58 PM
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