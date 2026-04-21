Donate Life - register to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
April is National Donate Life Month
A single donor can create a lasting legacy—one that brings hope, healing, and life for generations to come.
Join us this month:
Join us this month:
- Register your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor at RegisterMe.org
- Share your decision with your loved ones
- Help spread awareness in your community
Learn more and find resources at DonateLife.net
0 comments:
Post a Comment