Dembowski proposes creating King County Inspector General Division to investigate reports of fraud, waste, and abuse involving county-administered funds

(L-R) Dembowski, Perry, Dunn

Amid an ongoing investigation and allegations of potential fraud by grantees funded by the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS), King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski has introduced legislation, co-sponsored by Councilmember Reagan Dunn, Council Chair Sarah Perry, and Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer, to establish an Inspector General Division within the Office of Public Complaints and Tax Advisor. Amid an ongoing investigation and allegations of potential fraud by grantees funded by the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS),has introduced legislation, co-sponsored byto establish an Inspector General Division within the Office of Public Complaints and Tax Advisor.





The proposal is intended to strengthen the County’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud, waste, and abuse involving county-administered funds.





“King County needs a powerful, independent Inspector General to root out waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds, and to aggressively pursue the recovery of funds when they are wrongfully spent,” said Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

“While rare, fraud in public programs, including recent findings in some county programs, erodes public confidence and impairs our ability to do the good and essential work the public wants to see done. We must stand up strong systems to prevent it and bring accountability when it occurs. This office will have the power to do just that.”



The legislation builds on last year’s King County Council vote approving a comprehensive reform package to overhaul oversight of taxpayer-funded grants within DCHS.













To ensure transparency and accountability, the Inspector General Division would be required to issue written findings and recommendations when fraud, waste, or abuse is identified, and to submit an annual report to the County Council and Executive. County agencies would also be required to report suspected misconduct through established channels.



The proposed Inspector General Division would investigate reports of financial fraud and abuse, with the authority to issue subpoenas and pursue recovery of misspent funds. The division would be led by an Inspector General Director appointed to a five-year term and supported by dedicated staff, including investigators and administrative personnel.

In addition, the legislation would establish a centralized King County Fraud Hotline, overseen by the Inspector General Division, creating a single point of access for reporting suspected fraud and improper conduct. The proposal also advances recommendations from a 2025 joint report by the King County Auditor and Ombuds , which identified significant gaps in financial oversight and reporting systems.To ensure transparency and accountability, the Inspector General Division would be required to issue written findings and recommendations when fraud, waste, or abuse is identified, and to submit an annual report to the County Council and Executive. County agencies would also be required to report suspected misconduct through established channels.In addition, the legislation would establish a centralized, overseen by the Inspector General Division, creating a single point of access for reporting suspected fraud and improper conduct.





The proposal also updates county policies by clearly defining fraud, waste, and abuse, requiring standardized inspection language in county contracts and grants, and aligning King County practices with those used by federal Offices of Inspector General and other jurisdictions nationwide.





“One of the primary responsibilities of the King County legislative branch is as a check and balance of the executive branch,” said Council Chair Sarah Perry.

“This ensures the infrastructure and social service investment made by our constituents is stewarded for greatest efficiency and effectiveness and within best financial practices. I’m dedicated to working with my colleagues across the legislative and executive branches to ensure that King County’s fiscal structures and practices are deserving of the trust of our King County community members – we owe that to our residents.”



The Inspector General Division would work collaboratively with the County Auditor and Ombuds, whose roles would remain distinct, focusing on performance oversight and administrative misconduct, respectively.



