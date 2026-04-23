Boys varsity soccer Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy April 21, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Boys varsity soccer
April 21, 2026
Shorecrest-4 @ Archbishop Murphy-2

25th Goal Against

38th
Goal:    Ameen Tirhi
Assist:  Kai Short

50th
Goal:     Ashton Johnson
Assist:  Unassisted

70th
Goal:    Ashton Johnson
Assist:  Kaemon Chen

74th
Goal:    Christian Pacheco
Assist:  Kai Short

78th
Goal Against

JV
Shorecrest-8 @ Archbishop Murphy-0

--Jon Cottons, Shorecrest coach


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
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