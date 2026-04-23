Boys varsity soccer Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy April 21, 2026
Thursday, April 23, 2026
April 21, 2026
Shorecrest-4 @ Archbishop Murphy-2
Shorecrest-4 @ Archbishop Murphy-2
25th Goal Against
38th
Goal: Ameen Tirhi
Assist: Kai Short
Goal: Ameen Tirhi
Assist: Kai Short
50th
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Unassisted
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Unassisted
70th
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Kaemon Chen
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Kaemon Chen
74th
Goal: Christian Pacheco
Assist: Kai Short
Goal: Christian Pacheco
Assist: Kai Short
78th
Goal Against
JV
Shorecrest-8 @ Archbishop Murphy-0
Goal Against
JV
Shorecrest-8 @ Archbishop Murphy-0
--Jon Cottons, Shorecrest coach
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