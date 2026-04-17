GoFundMe for Shorecrest senior selected for U.S. baseball team competing in Milan, Italy this summer

Elyas Rojas selected to play baseball in Italy this summer

Elyas Rojas has been given an incredible opportunity to represent the USA in Milan, Italy, this summer. Elyas Rojas has been given an incredible opportunity to represent the USA in Milan, Italy, this summer.





As a senior at Shorecrest High School, he has worked tirelessly to reach this point, playing baseball in the Seattle and Tri-Cities areas and earning a spot on the Exact All American Team, a distinction reserved for the top 2-3% of players nationwide.





This chance to compete internationally is a dream come true for him and a proud moment for his family and community.





However, this opportunity comes with significant financial challenges. Elyas is seeking support to help cover the costs of this trip, which will allow him to train with elite clubs and gain invaluable experience.





His family has created a GoFundMe page for financial contributions to help Elyas.



