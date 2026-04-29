King County Master Gardener Foundation Plant Sales
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
|Plant sale at Bellevue Demonstration Garden
The Bellevue Demonstration Garden's Spring Plant Sale is Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 10am to 2pm at the Demonstration Garden, 15500 SE 16th Street, Bellevue 98007.
You'll find a wide selection of vegetable starts and landscape plants, a Plant Answer clinic, and our Marketplace with gently used books, tools, and pottery.
The WSU Extension Master Gardeners will be at the Tilth Alliance Plant Sale on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 9am to 3pm at the Meridian Playground, 4920 Meridian Ave N, Seattle 98103.
The WSU Extension Master Gardeners will be at the Tilth Alliance Plant Sale on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 9am to 3pm at the Meridian Playground, 4920 Meridian Ave N, Seattle 98103.
Plant selections include perennials, ferns, natives, and more.
Proceeds from both sales fund the activities and outreach of the Extension Master Gardener Program in King County. Visit our Plant Sale page, click on the calendar dates for all the details about both sales.
Bellevue Demonstration Garden Spring Plant Sale
Proceeds from both sales fund the activities and outreach of the Extension Master Gardener Program in King County. Visit our Plant Sale page, click on the calendar dates for all the details about both sales.
Bellevue Demonstration Garden Spring Plant Sale
0 comments:
Post a Comment