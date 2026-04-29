King County Master Gardener Foundation Plant Sales

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Plant sale at Bellevue Demonstration Garden
Shop the King County Master Gardener Foundation spring plant sales on May 9 and 10: Eastside and North Seattle. 

The Bellevue Demonstration Garden's Spring Plant Sale is Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 10am to 2pm at the Demonstration Garden, 15500 SE 16th Street, Bellevue 98007

You'll find a wide selection of vegetable starts and landscape plants, a Plant Answer clinic, and our Marketplace with gently used books, tools, and pottery.

The WSU Extension Master Gardeners will be at the Tilth Alliance Plant Sale on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 9am to 3pm at the Meridian Playground, 4920 Meridian Ave N, Seattle 98103

Plant selections include perennials, ferns, natives, and more.

Proceeds from both sales fund the activities and outreach of the Extension Master Gardener Program in King County. Visit our Plant Sale page, click on the calendar dates for all the details about both sales.
Bellevue Demonstration Garden Spring Plant Sale


Posted by DKH at 12:15 AM
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