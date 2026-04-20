Celebrate Arbor Day – Walk Among the Trees April 25, 2026
Monday, April 20, 2026
The tour, led by UW Professor Emeritus, and former Tree Board member, Richard Olmstead, will begin at LFP City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, 98155, and focus on the nearby neighborhood. Richard will identify the trees along the route and provide information about them.
The walk will follow part of one of the four self-guided tree walks available from the LFP website. The four walks were originally developed in 2008 by LFP resident, David Hepp, and distributed in a popular booklet. Three of the four have since been updated by David and Richard.
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