Celebrate Arbor Day – Walk Among the Trees April 25, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026

The Lake Forest Park Tree Board and Stewardship Foundation invite you to a guided tour of the trees in one of our neighborhoods on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 10:30am.

The tour, led by UW Professor Emeritus, and former Tree Board member, Richard Olmstead, will begin at LFP City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, 98155, and focus on the nearby neighborhood. Richard will identify the trees along the route and provide information about them.

The walk will follow part of one of the four self-guided tree walks available from the LFP website. The four walks were originally developed in 2008 by LFP resident, David Hepp, and distributed in a popular booklet. Three of the four have since been updated by David and Richard.


Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
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