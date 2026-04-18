Quick Start Gardening from Seeds - May 2, 2026 at Shoreline College

Saturday, April 18, 2026


Ready to start your garden this spring? Join expert gardener, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson for a hands-on, beginner-friendly class.


In this interactive “Quick Start Gardening” class, students will learn how to grow healthy seedlings, understand the right timing for outdoor planting, and evaluate soil health. 

Bring a small soil sample from your yard and learn simple field-testing methods to discover what your soil needs.

Participants will also plant seeds in class to take home, giving you a head start on a productive garden season. Perfect for gardeners of all skill levels looking for practical knowledge and confidence.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  