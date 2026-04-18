Quick Start Gardening from Seeds - May 2, 2026 at Shoreline College
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Ready to start your garden this spring? Join expert gardener, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson for a hands-on, beginner-friendly class.
- Dates: 5/2/2026
- Times: 10:00am - 12:30pm
- Days: Saturday
- Sessions: 1
- Location: Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Room: Building 2900, Room 2905
- Fee: $59.00
- Instructor: Kathy Anderson
In this interactive “Quick Start Gardening” class, students will learn how to grow healthy seedlings, understand the right timing for outdoor planting, and evaluate soil health.
Bring a small soil sample from your yard and learn simple field-testing methods to discover what your soil needs.
Participants will also plant seeds in class to take home, giving you a head start on a productive garden season. Perfect for gardeners of all skill levels looking for practical knowledge and confidence.
Register here
Register here
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