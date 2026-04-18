Quick Start Gardening from Seeds - May 2, 2026 at Shoreline College



Ready to start your garden this spring? Join expert gardener, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson for a hands-on, beginner-friendly class. Ready to start your garden this spring? Join expert gardener, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson for a hands-on, beginner-friendly class.

In this interactive “Quick Start Gardening” class, students will learn how to grow healthy seedlings, understand the right timing for outdoor planting, and evaluate soil health.





Bring a small soil sample from your yard and learn simple field-testing methods to discover what your soil needs.



