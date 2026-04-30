Save the Date: Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall Wednesday May 20th

Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall

Wednesday May 20th at 6:30pm





Third Place Commons

17171 Bothell Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155





What do our Representatives in Lake Forest Park hope to accomplish for our Town? How do they represent us in our region on committees and board and commissions?





Come to the Third Place Commons for a chance to listen, ask questions, and get answers from our Lake Forest Park council members and Mayor.















