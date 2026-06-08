Backyard fire in Mountlake Terrace Saturday sends flames 30 feet in the air

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County firefighters stopped a backyard fire from spreading in Mountlake Terrace late Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2026. South County firefighters stopped a backyard fire from spreading in Mountlake Terrace late Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2026.





Photo courtesy South County Fire

Just before 3:20pm, South County firefighters responded to reports of a fence on fire in Mountlake Terrace. When they arrived on scene about five minutes later, firefighters saw flames between twenty and thirty feet high coming from the backyard area of the house. Just before 3:20pm, South County firefighters responded to reports of a fence on fire in Mountlake Terrace. When they arrived on scene about five minutes later, firefighters saw flames between twenty and thirty feet high coming from the backyard area of the house.





They found three detached sheds on fire and aggressively attacked the fire at its source.





No evacuations were needed as all residents had escaped on their own by the time firefighters arrived. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The fire was fully extinguished in just over ten minutes and there was no damage to the main home.





The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire







