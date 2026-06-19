Overnight closures planned for repair work on I-5
Friday, June 19, 2026
|WSDOT road crews at work.
Photo courtesy WSDOT
Overnight lane and ramp closures along Interstate 5 in Seattle resume Sunday night, June 21, 2026 for ongoing work on a regional pavement repair project.
I-5 lane and ramp closure details
The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night, June 21, through Wednesday morning, June 24:
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between Northeast 130th and 85th streets.
- Northgate Way Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-5 .
- Southbound I-5 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street.
- Three lanes of northbound I-5 between Lake City Way and just north of Northgate Way Northeast.
- Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way Northeast.
As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.
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