Overnight closures planned for repair work on I-5

WSDOT road crews at work.

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Overnight lane and ramp closures along Interstate 5 in Seattle resume Sunday night, June 21, 2026 for ongoing work on a Overnight lane and ramp closures along Interstate 5 in Seattle resume Sunday night, June 21, 2026 for ongoing work on a regional pavement repair project

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between Northeast 130th and 85th streets.

Northgate Way Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-5 .

Southbound I-5 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street. The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 22, through Friday morning, June 26: The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 22, through Friday morning, June 26:

Three lanes of northbound I-5 between Lake City Way and just north of Northgate Way Northeast.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way Northeast. This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.





As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.









The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night, June 21, through Wednesday morning, June 24: