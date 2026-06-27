145th Street Corridor Project is complete

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

After more than a decade of planning, partnership, and construction, the 145th Street Corridor Project is complete, and the new double-lane roundabouts at the I-5 and NE 145th Street interchanges are now open!

Rock art in the roundabouts
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

This milestone marks the substantial completion of one of Shoreline's largest transportation projects. The improvements along this stretch of 145th make this area safer and easier for everyone to travel through, whether that be by driving, walking, biking, taking the bus, or connecting to the light rail.

Generous sidewalks on 145th
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The project includes:
New sidewalks, shared-use paths, and ADA-accessible crossings
Improved bicycle connections across I-5
Better access to the Shoreline South/148th light rail station and transit
Streetscape and utility improvements
Shoreline's first-ever double-lane roundabouts, designed to improve traffic flow and reduce serious collisions

Double-lane roundabouts
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

We’d like to extend a huge “thank you” to our community for your continued patience and understanding throughout construction and to the many agency and utility partners who helped bring this transformational project to life.


Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
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