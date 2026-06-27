145th Street Corridor Project is complete
Saturday, June 27, 2026
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
After more than a decade of planning, partnership, and construction, the 145th Street Corridor Project is complete, and the new double-lane roundabouts at the I-5 and NE 145th Street interchanges are now open!
|Rock art in the roundabouts
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
This milestone marks the substantial completion of one of Shoreline's largest transportation projects. The improvements along this stretch of 145th make this area safer and easier for everyone to travel through, whether that be by driving, walking, biking, taking the bus, or connecting to the light rail.
New sidewalks, shared-use paths, and ADA-accessible crossings
Improved bicycle connections across I-5
Better access to the Shoreline South/148th light rail station and transit
Streetscape and utility improvements
Shoreline's first-ever double-lane roundabouts, designed to improve traffic flow and reduce serious collisions
Improved bicycle connections across I-5
Better access to the Shoreline South/148th light rail station and transit
Streetscape and utility improvements
Shoreline's first-ever double-lane roundabouts, designed to improve traffic flow and reduce serious collisions
|Double-lane roundabouts
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
We’d like to extend a huge “thank you” to our community for your continued patience and understanding throughout construction and to the many agency and utility partners who helped bring this transformational project to life.
0 comments:
Post a Comment