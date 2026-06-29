Financial literacy for teens - online class July 1, 2026 from 7-8pm



ShoreLake Arts and BECU present a financial literacy webinar Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 7 - 8pm for teens and their parents. ShoreLake Arts and BECU present a financial literacy webinar Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 7 - 8pm for teens and their parents.





ShoreLake Arts has partnered with Ballinger BECU because we know the credit card offers, fraud, and scams that await can trick even the most savvy into bad circumstances.



The event is free and open to all interested. It's a webinar, so one sided communication, however, we will monitor the chat for questions.





What to expect:

Understand the fundamentals of building credit

Protect from the targeted practices of credit card companies

Tips to protect from financial scams with the latest fraud prevention techniques and cybersecurity best practices

So, grab something to take notes and dial in at the start of the meeting. No pre-registration required, no class size limit. So, grab something to take notes and dial in at the start of the meeting. No pre-registration required, no class size limit.





"We're doing all we can to make this easy for all."









This week, July 1 at 7pm is a webinar for tweens, teens, and the adults who care for them to be better financially educated as our youth sell their first pieces of art, start their first jobs, leave the nest.