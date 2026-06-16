Free tickets available for America's founding-era documents at MOHAI
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) at south Lake Union in Seattle
SEATTLE, WA — The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) announced today that free public tickets for Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation are available online at this link.
The limited-run exhibit, on view at MOHAI from July 30–August 16, 2026, brings together rare founding-era documents from the National Archives as part of the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.
Seattle is one of only eight cities selected to host the exhibit, and the last stop on the national tour.
MOHAI is located in Lake Union Park 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Featured documents include the original engraving of the Declaration of Independence (1823), the secret printing of the U.S. Constitution in draft form (1787), the Treaty of Paris, the Bill of Rights, and other documents connected to the nation’s founding.
Following its Seattle presentation, the documents will return to archival storage at the National Archives in Washington D.C.
Admission to the exhibit and all MOHAI galleries will be free during the 18-day run. The tickets are timed entry to manage capacity and ensure the best visitor experience. Walk-up tickets will also be available onsite each day as capacity allows.
MOHAI is also premiering a second exhibit on July 3, 2026
For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag, which explores the American flag as a complex symbol that has inspired unity, protest and debate.
MOHAI programming around America 250 continues all summer, with opportunities for community engagement:
Tickets for the public programs – as well as MOHAI membership information, are also available at MOHAI.org.
MOHAI is grateful for the generous local support of presenting sponsor Amazon, major sponsor The Boeing Company, sustaining sponsor Gates Foundation, and MaryAnn Mangels and Mike Repass, whose support helps make free public access to Freedom Plane possible.
The Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation exhibit is also made possible in part by the National Archives Foundation, with generous support from national partners including The Boeing Company, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Additional support by FedEx Corporation.
MOHAI is the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington. For more information visit mohai.org, or call 206-324-1126. Facebook: Facebook.com/SeattleHistory Twitter: @MOHAI.
THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES and Records Administration is a federal agency that serves the American people by preserving and making available the records of the United States Government through a nationwide network of archives, records centers, and Presidential Libraries including a branch in Seattle. Learn more about the holdings of the National Archives here.
THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES FOUNDATION is an independent nonprofit foundation that increases public awareness of the National Archives, inspires a deeper appreciation of our country’s heritage, and encourages citizen engagement in our democracy. The Foundation generates financial and creative support for National Archives exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives, introducing America’s records to people around the U.S. and the world. Learn more here.
Featured documents include the original engraving of the Declaration of Independence (1823), the secret printing of the U.S. Constitution in draft form (1787), the Treaty of Paris, the Bill of Rights, and other documents connected to the nation’s founding.
Following its Seattle presentation, the documents will return to archival storage at the National Archives in Washington D.C.
Admission to the exhibit and all MOHAI galleries will be free during the 18-day run. The tickets are timed entry to manage capacity and ensure the best visitor experience. Walk-up tickets will also be available onsite each day as capacity allows.
MOHAI is also premiering a second exhibit on July 3, 2026
For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag, which explores the American flag as a complex symbol that has inspired unity, protest and debate.
MOHAI programming around America 250 continues all summer, with opportunities for community engagement:
- Virginia V America 250 Tour: Mosquito Fleet - July 8 and August 26, 2026. A unique on-the-water experience connecting regional maritime history to national narratives.
- Power of the Press - July 18, 2026. A program examining journalism’s role in shaping democracy—past and present.
- There is No Single American Story: Clint Smith - July 22, 2026. Acclaimed author and historian Clint Smith explores how history is remembered and interpreted.
- Seattle Democracy and the 21st Century - July 31, 2026. A forward-looking discussion on civic life, governance, and participation in modern
- America. Tribal Treaties - September 29, 2026. A program centering Indigenous perspectives on sovereignty, history, and nationhood.
Tickets for the public programs – as well as MOHAI membership information, are also available at MOHAI.org.
MOHAI is grateful for the generous local support of presenting sponsor Amazon, major sponsor The Boeing Company, sustaining sponsor Gates Foundation, and MaryAnn Mangels and Mike Repass, whose support helps make free public access to Freedom Plane possible.
The Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation exhibit is also made possible in part by the National Archives Foundation, with generous support from national partners including The Boeing Company, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Additional support by FedEx Corporation.
MOHAI is the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington. For more information visit mohai.org, or call 206-324-1126. Facebook: Facebook.com/SeattleHistory Twitter: @MOHAI.
THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES and Records Administration is a federal agency that serves the American people by preserving and making available the records of the United States Government through a nationwide network of archives, records centers, and Presidential Libraries including a branch in Seattle. Learn more about the holdings of the National Archives here.
THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES FOUNDATION is an independent nonprofit foundation that increases public awareness of the National Archives, inspires a deeper appreciation of our country’s heritage, and encourages citizen engagement in our democracy. The Foundation generates financial and creative support for National Archives exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives, introducing America’s records to people around the U.S. and the world. Learn more here.
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