Metropolitan Park District and the Shoreline Pool

King County built the former Shoreline Pool, a 6-lane lap pool, in 1971. By 2020, the pool had reached the end of its useful life and needed significant repairs, maintenance, and upgrades to keep it operational. After years of providing emergency repairs to keep the aging facility open, the City decided to close that facility. The City initially scheduled the closure for September 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City permanently closed the pool in June 2020.