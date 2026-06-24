Local student on Spring 2026 Dean's List at St. Olaf College
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR
Shoreline, WA
Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies
St. Olaf is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. Each year, St. Olaf offers more than 5,000 experiential learning opportunities that build skills and prepare students for life after graduation. Visit stolaf.edu.
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