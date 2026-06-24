Local student on Spring 2026 Dean's List at St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (June 23, 2026) - The following local student made the Spring 2026 Dean's List at St. Olaf College.





The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR





Shoreline, WA





Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies