Local student on Spring 2026 Dean's List at St. Olaf College

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (June 23, 2026) - The following local student made the Spring 2026 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. 

The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR

Shoreline, WA

Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies

St. Olaf is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. Each year, St. Olaf offers more than 5,000 experiential learning opportunities that build skills and prepare students for life after graduation. Visit stolaf.edu.


Posted by DKH at 3:20 AM
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