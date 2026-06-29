Porch Solar, Plug-in Solar, Balcony Solar

Plug in solar panel

By Sarah Phillips





The news is full of the rising cost of electricity. The Seattle Times reported on June 18, 2026 that Seattle City Light anticipates rate increases of 9.5 percent for each of the next three years.





Plug-in solar is an innovation in the solar industry. These units cost between S500-1000, can be purchased at stores like IKEA or Home Depot, and generate solar power for your home.





The solar panel itself is a small unit that generates a direct current (DC). An inverter converts DC to alternating current (AC), which goes into your house or apartment’s electrical system through a standard wall socket.





The panels are portable Plug-In solar is being used in Germany. In the last three years over 1 million installations have occurred. Plug-In solar is being used in Germany. In the last three years over 1 million installations have occurred.





It is surprisingly simple. Utah and New York have recently passed legislation to allow Plug-in Solar. As of now, Washington state does not allow these units.



The energy from these small units do not fully replace all your energy costs. They are however a low-cost clean energy and they can be used in outage prone areas like Lake Forest Park when the plug-in solar is connected to a battery.









The research suggested that the payback period is about 5 years. The payback period depends on several factors:

the cost of electricity

the cost of the initial unit

Can they be purchased in Washington state? Not yet. What needs to happen is similar from state to state. Because they are portable, they can be moved from one home or apartment to another. Power to the People: How 'Balcony Solar' Could Help Fight Rising Utility Costs The research suggested that the payback period is about 5 years. The payback period depends on several factors:Can they be purchased in Washington state? Not yet. What needs to happen is similar from state to state.



Define a new class of small solar systems, distinguishing plug-in solar from the larger rooftop arrays that existing rules were designed for. Exempt small systems from utility interconnection requirements and approvals, eliminating permitting delays and expensive interconnection fees. Require product safety certifications, protecting both consumers and utility workers. View YouTube video showing simple installation

Plug-In solar on display



Interested in seeing one of these units for yourself? The LFP Climate Hub and Third Act will be showing off one of these units at the July 19 Farmers Market. Drop by to see how it works.



Photo used with permission r Plug-In solar on displayInterested in seeing one of these units for yourself? The LFP Climate Hub and Third Act will be showing off one of these units at theDrop by to see how it works.Photo used with permission BrightSave









Are there any solutions on the horizon?Maybe, although it is not legal in Washington, several states including Utah and New York are allowing individuals to purchase plug-in solar, also called porch solar or balcony solar.Three names for the same thing.