June recipe from Town & Country Market: Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

June's recipe from locally owned Town & Country Market is a succulent blackened salmon sandwich. Serve it with homemade dill sauce from T&C's Seafood department.

Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N on the upper level. Look for the silo!

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
Description: Conjure this easy, succulent, blackened salmon sandwich and spoil your taste buds! Pairs your Cajun-spiced filet with our house-made dill sauce and fresh veggies.

Ingredients:
  • 4 (4-6 ounce) salmon filets, skinned and deboned
  • Olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons blackening or cajun seasoning
  • 4 soft rolls (ciabatta, brioche, etc.) or 8 slices of crunchy bread
  • ½ cup dill sauce
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Thinly sliced red onion
  • Sliced cucumber, tomato, microgreens, optional
  • 8 slices cooked bacon, optional

Preparation:
  1. Lightly coat salmon filets with olive oil then season the flesh well with seasoning.
  2. Preheat a cast-iron skillet or grill to medium high heat. Lightly coat with a high heat cooking oil. Place filets in the pan seasoning side down. Leave the fish alone to be sure it properly blackens for about 4 minutes. Flip filets and finish cooking on the other side for about 3-6 minutes more depending on the thickness of your filets.
  3. Toast buns to golden brown.
  4. Build sandwiches with dill sauce, blackened salmon, avocado slices, lettuce, red onion, and any additional toppings you wish.

Options
  • Delicious served with potato chips and pickles.
  • Our own dill sauce is found in T&C’s seafood department!



Posted by DKH at 4:42 AM
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