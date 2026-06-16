June recipe from Town & Country Market: Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
June's recipe from locally owned Town & Country Market is a succulent blackened salmon sandwich. Serve it with homemade dill sauce from T&C's Seafood department.
Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N on the upper level. Look for the silo!
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
Description: Conjure this easy, succulent, blackened salmon sandwich and spoil your taste buds! Pairs your Cajun-spiced filet with our house-made dill sauce and fresh veggies.
Ingredients:
- 4 (4-6 ounce) salmon filets, skinned and deboned
- Olive oil
- 2 tablespoons blackening or cajun seasoning
- 4 soft rolls (ciabatta, brioche, etc.) or 8 slices of crunchy bread
- ½ cup dill sauce
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Shredded lettuce
- Thinly sliced red onion
- Sliced cucumber, tomato, microgreens, optional
- 8 slices cooked bacon, optional
Preparation:
- Lightly coat salmon filets with olive oil then season the flesh well with seasoning.
- Preheat a cast-iron skillet or grill to medium high heat. Lightly coat with a high heat cooking oil. Place filets in the pan seasoning side down. Leave the fish alone to be sure it properly blackens for about 4 minutes. Flip filets and finish cooking on the other side for about 3-6 minutes more depending on the thickness of your filets.
- Toast buns to golden brown.
- Build sandwiches with dill sauce, blackened salmon, avocado slices, lettuce, red onion, and any additional toppings you wish.
Options
- Delicious served with potato chips and pickles.
- Our own dill sauce is found in T&C’s seafood department!
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