North City Neighborhood Network Informational Meeting Wednesday June 24, 2026

345 NE 175th Street

Shoreline, WA 98155



What is a Neighborhood Network? It’s a group of neighbors that fosters a hyper-local community, supports each other, and communicates about local events/needs. What is a Neighborhood Network? It’s a group of neighbors that fosters a hyper-local community, supports each other, and communicates about local events/needs.





Interested in starting one on your block?



Join us to learn more, share ideas, and meet like-minded neighbors!