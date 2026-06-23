North City Neighborhood Network Informational Meeting Wednesday June 24, 2026
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Wednesday, June 24, 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Shoreline Public Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155
What is a Neighborhood Network? It’s a group of neighbors that fosters a hyper-local community, supports each other, and communicates about local events/needs.
Shoreline, WA 98155
What is a Neighborhood Network? It’s a group of neighbors that fosters a hyper-local community, supports each other, and communicates about local events/needs.
Interested in starting one on your block?
Join us to learn more, share ideas, and meet like-minded neighbors!
Join us to learn more, share ideas, and meet like-minded neighbors!
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