North City Neighborhood Network Informational Meeting Wednesday June 24, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026


North City Neighborhood Network Informational Meeting

Wednesday, June 24, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Shoreline Public Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155

What is a Neighborhood Network? It’s a group of neighbors that fosters a hyper-local community, supports each other, and communicates about local events/needs. 

Interested in starting one on your block?

Join us to learn more, share ideas, and meet like-minded neighbors!


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
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