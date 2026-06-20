The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market today
Saturday, June 20, 2026
This Saturday, June 20, 2026 the weather will be perfect for the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Plant Sale, 9am - 3pm
On the day of the tour you get a map for a self-guided tour of six local gardens.
Take a peek behind gates, wander through walkways and see what these amazing gardeners have done in there gardens.
Get inspired, ask questions and have a good time.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the tour.
In the lower level of the shopping center there is a garden market. Venders selling plants that have been grown locally and which should thrive in your garden.
Tickets available at: Sky Nursery; Third Place Books and Wild Birds Unlimited at LFP Town Center or online at Tickets – Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park
In the lower level of the shopping center there is a garden market. Venders selling plants that have been grown locally and which should thrive in your garden.
Tickets available at: Sky Nursery; Third Place Books and Wild Birds Unlimited at LFP Town Center or online at Tickets – Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park
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