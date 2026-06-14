Road Improvement Project begins June 22, 2026 in Woodway

Walking path in Town of Woodway

The Town of Woodway will begin paving improvements on several neighborhood roads starting the week of June 22, 2026. The Town of Woodway will begin paving improvements on several neighborhood roads starting the week of June 22, 2026.





The project will be completed by Lakeside Industries and will include removing the top layer of existing asphalt and installing a new asphalt surface. We anticipate that all work will be completed by the end of July.



During construction, residents can expect to see heavy equipment and work crews in the area. Parking in the right-of-way will not be permitted while work is underway, and traffic control personnel will be present to help maintain safe access through the construction zone.



There may be brief periods, typically lasting two to three hours, when access to individual driveways is temporarily restricted. The contractor and Town staff will work directly with affected residents to provide advance notice and coordinate access whenever possible.



We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make these important investments in Woodway's transportation infrastructure. If you have any questions about the project, please contact Public Works Director Collin Harlow at 206-542-4443.







