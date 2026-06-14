Shoreline Rotary Celebrates a Year of Community Impact Under President Clarita Bhat

Clarita Bhat, outgoing president of Shoreline Rotary, led the club through a year of community service projects, educational initiatives, and international humanitarian partnerships that benefited residents locally and communities around the world.

Shoreline Rotary is celebrating a year of service, partnership, and community impact as President Clarita Bhat concludes her term leading the club through a remarkable 2025-26 Rotary year. Shoreline Rotary is celebrating a year of service, partnership, and community impact as President Clarita Bhat concludes her term leading the club through a remarkable 2025-26 Rotary year.

"Clarita's leadership brought people together around a common purpose—helping others," said fellow Rotarians. "Her enthusiasm, compassion, and commitment to service inspired members to make a difference both locally and globally."

"Helping young people reach their potential has always been one of Rotary's most important missions," said Bhat. "Whether it's scholarships, educational support, or mentorship, we're investing in the future of our community."

"The accomplishments of this year belong to every member, volunteer, partner organization, and supporter who joined us in serving others," said Bhat. "Together, we've strengthened our community and helped create opportunities for people here in Shoreline and around the world."





We invite community members to connect with us on Facebook , attend one of our bi-weekly meetings as our guest, or volunteer with us at an upcoming service project or fundraising event.





Whether you're looking to give back, meet new people, develop leadership skills, or support local and international causes, Shoreline Rotary offers meaningful opportunities to make a difference.





Under Bhat's leadership, Shoreline Rotary expanded support for local students, families, seniors, community organizations, and international humanitarian projects while strengthening partnerships throughout the Shoreline area.One of the club's signature projects was the annual Holiday Shopping Spree, which helped provide holiday gifts for students and families at Parkwood Elementary School. Members also supported Shop With A Cop, worked alongside community partners, and continued support for organizations that helps make Shoreline a vibrant place to live.Throughout the year, Shoreline Rotary partnered with and supported organizations including the Shoreline Historical Museum, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation, Shoreline Senior Center, Music4Life, and the North City Jazz Walk.Education remained a central focus of the club's service efforts. Shoreline Rotary awarded college scholarships to graduating students and supported programs including Canopy Scholars, the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, and the Shoreline School District PTA Council's The Works program.Beyond Shoreline, the club continued its tradition of international service. Working in partnership with St. Matthew Catholic Church in north Seattle and St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church of Renton, Shoreline Rotary helped raise funds to construct two classrooms for the Big Dreamers School in Morocelí, Honduras. The project was supported through the club's popular Elvis-themed barbecue fundraiser and community donations.Additional international partnerships supported children's services, teacher training, educational technology, hunger intervention efforts, and humanitarian projects in Guatemala, Nepal, Tanzania, and Uganda.Club members also contributed hundreds of volunteer hours throughout the year organizing events, mentoring students, supporting nonprofit organizations, and participating in community improvement projects.As her term concludes, Bhat leaves a legacy of collaboration and service that reflects Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self."Shoreline Rotary will installat its annual leadership transition celebration on June 24 and looks forward to continuing its tradition of community service in the coming year.