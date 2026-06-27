Kenmore kitchen fire safely contained

Aftermath of kitchen fire. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.

Thanks to the quick actions of the occupants, who got out safely and called 911 immediately, and the rapid response from the firefighters, the fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.





Fire vehicles at scene. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Kitchen fires are one of the most common types of residential fires. Kitchen fires are one of the most common types of residential fires.







Stay in the kitchen whenever you're cooking on the stove-top.

Keep anything that can burn—towels, paper products, oven mitts, and curtains—away from the stove.

If a small pan fire occurs, slide a lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never use water on a grease fire.

If the fire is growing or you feel unsafe, get everyone out, close the door behind you if possible, and call 911 from outside.



Here are a few reminders to help keep your home safe:Stay in the kitchen whenever you're cooking on the stove-top.Keep anything that can burn—towels, paper products, oven mitts, and curtains—away from the stove.If a small pan fire occurs, slide a lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never use water on a grease fire.If the fire is growing or you feel unsafe, get everyone out, close the door behind you if possible, and call 911 from outside.

We're grateful everyone made it out safely today, and we appreciate our crews' quick work to protect lives and property.





On Friday, June 26, 2026, Shoreline Fire responded to a reported kitchen fire in a home in Kenmore.