Stop Motion Animation for 10-13 year olds at Richmond Beach Library June 22, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Stop Motion Animation
Monday, June 22, 2026 from 10:00am–11:00am
Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
For ages 10 to 13

Lights, Camera, Action! 

We will build sets to tell stories and use stop-motion animation to bring your story to life. 

We will work with clay, Legos, and paper folding to create new characters and explore storytelling. 

Presented by Kidsquest Children’s Museum.
Registration not required


Posted by DKH at 1:47 AM
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