Stop Motion Animation for 10-13 year olds at Richmond Beach Library June 22, 2026

Stop Motion Animation

19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline 98177

For ages 10 to 13



Lights, Camera, Action! For ages 10 to 13Lights, Camera, Action!





We will build sets to tell stories and use stop-motion animation to bring your story to life.





We will work with clay, Legos, and paper folding to create new characters and explore storytelling.





Presented by Kidsquest Children’s Museum.

Registration not required









Monday, June 22, 2026 from 10:00am–11:00amRichmond Beach Library