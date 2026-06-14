Kenmore’s first Levy Lid Lift up for consideration at Monday council meeting June 15, 2026



Tune in to Kenmore's Monday Council meeting for an important topic that could impact future property taxes. Tune in to Kenmore's Monday Council meeting for an important topic that could impact future property taxes.





At the City Council meeting on Monday, June 15 , Councilmembers will consider and vote on a revenue measure that would be on the November 3 general election ballot.





This would be Kenmore’s first levy lid lift to support and fund programs and services related to Climate and Environmental Stewardship, Affordable Housing, and Human Services.





If approved by voters, an average priced home of $1 million would see an increase of $30 per month.











