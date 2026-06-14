Kenmore’s first Levy Lid Lift up for consideration at Monday council meeting June 15, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026


Tune in to Kenmore's Monday Council meeting for an important topic that could impact future property taxes. 

At the City Council meeting on Monday, June 15, Councilmembers will consider and vote on a revenue measure that would be on the November 3 general election ballot. 

This would be Kenmore’s first levy lid lift to support and fund programs and services related to Climate and Environmental Stewardship, Affordable Housing, and Human Services. 

If approved by voters, an average priced home of $1 million would see an increase of $30 per month. 

Information about the levy lid lift can be found on the City’s website.


Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  