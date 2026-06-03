3rd of July party in Mountlake Terrace with fireworks show over the lake









More info: Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine at 6601 244th Street SW followed by a walk along the Lakeview Trail. If you are taking the bus, Community Transit route 130 drops off across the street from Ballinger ParkMore info: email or call 425-744-6287









Almost a dozen food trucks will be on site.Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable restrooms on site. Strong attendance is expected so please plan ahead and be prepared for any weather conditions. Please bring chairs or blankets for seating. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area as there may be congestion.There is no onsite parking available, so walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged. Limited parking for guests with disabilities is available at the clubhouse parking area.