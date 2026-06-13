Wildfires begin

2017 view from Richmond Beach

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick

Whitman County - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Snake River Fire located in Whitman County, near Clarkston.



The Snake River Fire started on June 12, 2026, at approximately 5:55 p.m. This fire is estimated at 160 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening rangeland, primary residences, and power, communication, and rail infrastructure. No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The first wildfire in the state serious enough for State fire assistance has been reported in Whitman County in southeast Washington near the Idaho border.Ever since that awful summer where Puget Sound was filled with smoke from Canada, California, and eastern Washington and we couldn't open our windows for weeks, I have paid attention to the wildfire announcements.In the intervening years, the state has paid more attention to its forests and worked extensively with local fire jurisdictions, but we are still vulnerable, even in Puget Sound.