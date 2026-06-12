Scene on the Sound: Pelican migration





The pelicans flew over while my camera and I were having coffee on the deck. With the loss of breeding grounds, these huge birds are known to seek out new locations, and ten years ago the pelicans found Deer Lagoon on Whidbey Island and Honeymoon Bay on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. They have returned every year since.









By Jan HansenDecades ago, White Pelicans were common in Puget Sound. But with pesticides and habitat changes, they disappeared. I've only seen them twice in 70 years. Today was one of those times.