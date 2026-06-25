USA 250 at Sno-King Folk Dance Club

Sno-King Folk Dance Club

Photo by Mary Ann Tracy

Celebrate our nation's birthday joyfully on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 7:00-9:00pm at Sno-King. Celebrate our nation's birthday joyfully on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 7:00-9:00pm at Sno-King.





You will have the fun of dancing a variety of international dances, and guess what - you will be served strawberries and ice cream to cap it off!





Our regular dances are on Wednesdays evenings, and usually include a lesson. In addition, some nights feature a beginners' class (see below).





Our repertoire includes couple, no-partner, and set dances from many nations, some of which will have you moving to exotic rhythms.



Wed. July 1 and Wed. Jul 15- 6:30-9:00 pm. Beginners class until 7:00.

Wed.Jul 8 - 6:45-9:00 pm. A set will be taught at 6:45; a set is a team effort, so latecomers may not be able to join a set.

Sat Jul 11-7:00-9:00 pm USA 250 party! No teaching.

Wed. Jul 22 and Jul 29- 7:00-9:00 pm.

Among the dances taught this month will be ones from the USA, France, Scotland, and Macedonia, but of course we will do dances from many other places. You can always request your favorites. Join the whirl!



Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. Among the dances taught this month will be ones from the USA, France, Scotland, and Macedonia, but of course we will do dances from many other places. You can always request your favorites. Join the whirl!

$8.00; first time free.







