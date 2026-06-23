Juneteenth in Shoreline

Shoreline resident Annie B. Thomas (2nd from left, seated) spoke about growing up Black in Alabama. Photo by Dennis Terpstra

The City of Shoreline hosted its 4th annual Juneteenth celebration with music, speakers, and black-owned business booths. The City of Shoreline hosted its 4th annual Juneteenth celebration with music, speakers, and black-owned business booths.

It is an important celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the announcement was made in Texas that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were free.