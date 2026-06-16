Week-long computing camps for youth at Shoreline College
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Shoreline College is offering week-long computing camps for youth with Black Rocket on campus this summer starting next week!
Camps will be held in the computer lab on campus with expert faculty instructors! Camps are 9:30am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm - 3:30pm with lunch covered if kids stay all day.
Different topics are covered every week including: Minecraft Redstone Engineers, Minecraft Movie Makers, Minecraft Designers, Young Coders, YouTube Content Creators, and 3d Video Game design.
Register here: Black Rocket STEAM Computer Camps
Students are empowered to be creative and bring their ideas to life from concept to creation. Black Rocket has over a decade of experience designing camps in the S.T.E.M. and Digital Arts ﬁelds. Every program is designed to make learning fun in a hands-on, collaborative environment. For ages 8-11 and 10-14.
Shoreline is also offering an exciting upper-level camp "Creating & Coding Video Games with JavaScript" with Software developer and instructor Margaret Royzen from 8/3 to 8/6 from 9-3pm on campus. Advanced Coding Camp:Video Games with Java Script. For ages 11-17 years.
More details on the Summer Camps webpage: Summer Camps | Shoreline Community College or email us, Continuing-ed@shoreline.edu!
Address: 16101 Greenwood Avenue N, Shoreline WA.
Students are empowered to be creative and bring their ideas to life from concept to creation. Black Rocket has over a decade of experience designing camps in the S.T.E.M. and Digital Arts ﬁelds. Every program is designed to make learning fun in a hands-on, collaborative environment. For ages 8-11 and 10-14.
Shoreline is also offering an exciting upper-level camp "Creating & Coding Video Games with JavaScript" with Software developer and instructor Margaret Royzen from 8/3 to 8/6 from 9-3pm on campus. Advanced Coding Camp:Video Games with Java Script. For ages 11-17 years.
More details on the Summer Camps webpage: Summer Camps | Shoreline Community College or email us, Continuing-ed@shoreline.edu!
Address: 16101 Greenwood Avenue N, Shoreline WA.
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