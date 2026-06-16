Week-long computing camps for youth at Shoreline College



Shoreline College is offering week-long computing camps for youth with Black Rocket on campus this summer starting next week! Shoreline College is offering week-long computing camps for youth with Black Rocket on campus this summer starting next week!





Camps will be held in the computer lab on campus with expert faculty instructors! Camps are 9:30am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm - 3:30pm with lunch covered if kids stay all day.





Different topics are covered every week including: Minecraft Redstone Engineers, Minecraft Movie Makers, Minecraft Designers, Young Coders, YouTube Content Creators, and 3d Video Game design.



