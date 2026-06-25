Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 26 – July 3
Thursday, June 25, 2026
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
global-celebration
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Smokin Pete's Game Day BBQ
Friday, June 26 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday, July 1 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Smokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Smokin Pete's Game Day BBQ
Friday, June 26 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday, July 1 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Smokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!
Tuesday, June 30 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Celebrate international soccer with live music, food trucks, and movement-based activities.
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Crespella - Shoreline
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
(Interactive Map)
· Crespella - Shoreline
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Upcoming Games:
Friday, 26 June 2026
Norway v France – Boston Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Senegal v Iraq – Toronto Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Houston Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Spain – Guadalajara Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Egypt v IR Iran – Seattle Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Belgium – BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Panama v England – New York New Jersey Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Croatia v Ghana – Philadelphia Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Colombia v Portugal – Miami Stadium — 4:30 PM PT
Congo DR v Uzbekistan – Atlanta Stadium — 4:30 PM PT
Algeria v Austria – Kansas City Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Jordan v Argentina – Dallas Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Sunday, 28 June 2026
South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Monday, 29 June 2026
Brazil v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Germany v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium — 1:30 PM PT
Group F winners v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey — 6:00 PM PT
Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Côte d'Ivoire v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Mexico v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Mexico City Stadium — 6:00 PM PT
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium — 9:00 AM PT
Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
USA v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Thursday, 2 July 2026
Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM P
Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Switzerland v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Friday, 3 July 2026
Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium — 11:00 AM PT
Argentina v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium — 6:30 PM PT
Friday, 26 June 2026
Norway v France – Boston Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Senegal v Iraq – Toronto Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Houston Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Spain – Guadalajara Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Egypt v IR Iran – Seattle Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Belgium – BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Panama v England – New York New Jersey Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Croatia v Ghana – Philadelphia Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Colombia v Portugal – Miami Stadium — 4:30 PM PT
Congo DR v Uzbekistan – Atlanta Stadium — 4:30 PM PT
Algeria v Austria – Kansas City Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Jordan v Argentina – Dallas Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Sunday, 28 June 2026
South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Monday, 29 June 2026
Brazil v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Germany v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium — 1:30 PM PT
Group F winners v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey — 6:00 PM PT
Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Côte d'Ivoire v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Mexico v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Mexico City Stadium — 6:00 PM PT
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium — 9:00 AM PT
Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
USA v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Thursday, 2 July 2026
Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM P
Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Switzerland v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Friday, 3 July 2026
Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium — 11:00 AM PT
Argentina v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium — 6:30 PM PT
Register a Team for the Shoreline Unity Youth Soccer Jamboree on July 12th
Join us for a dynamic 5v5 soccer jamboree celebrating the spirit of the game and the unity it brings. Whether you're playing to win or just love the game, this event is about community, competition, and connection. This free community event is open to boys and girls from under 9 to under 12.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
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