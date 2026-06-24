Help revitalize Blue Heron Park every 2nd Saturday
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
|Removing weeds and invasive plants at Blue Heron Park
Photo by Linda Holman
In 1989 the City of Lake Forest Park purchased its first park, the property previously known as "the stump farm."
Blue Heron Park (BPH) evolved walking paths, seating areas, a bridge over McAleer Creek with a salmon viewing platform.
Volunteers are now revitalizing Blue Heron Park.
Join them every 2nd Saturday from 9am - 12pm.
For more information contact project lead Linda Holman lhholman@comcast.net
Join them every 2nd Saturday from 9am - 12pm.
For more information contact project lead Linda Holman lhholman@comcast.net
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