Starbershop! An A Cappella Space Odyssey June 27, 2026 at Shoreline College



Join Rain City Voices and Sound Harmony Chorus for a barbershop filled original musical, written by our director Elizabeth Davies! Join Rain City Voices and Sound Harmony Chorus for a barbershop filled original musical, written by our director Elizabeth Davies!









"Starbershop! An A Cappella Space Odyssey" invites you on a whimsical journey through the cosmos, where love and adventure collide in the most unexpected ways.



Set against the vibrant backdrop of Rain City, the story explores themes of love, community, and the importance of embracing our emotions. Saturday June 27, 2026 at 1pm or 5pm at Shoreline College theater 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133. "Starbershop! An A Cappella Space Odyssey" invites you on a whimsical journey through the cosmos, where love and adventure collide in the most unexpected ways.Set against the vibrant backdrop of Rain City, the story explores themes of love, community, and the importance of embracing our emotions.





Follow Angelica Ripley, a determined communications officer, and John Robinson, a stowaway with a heart full of hope, as they navigate the challenges of space travel aboard the SS Chordbuster and find out why there is a panda on the poster!











