Local student named to Dean's Honor roll at Fort Hays State University

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

HAYS, Kan. (June 16, 2026) - Fort Hays State University has named 1,996 students to the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2026 semester.

The Dean's Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and online students are eligible.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, Washington

Morgan Kelly

Fort Hays State University is a public university in Hays, Kansas, United States. It is the largest university in western Kansas, and the fourth largest of the six state universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents, with a total enrollment of approximately 15,100 students. Wikipedia


Posted by DKH at 12:09 AM
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