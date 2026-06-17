Local student named to Dean's Honor roll at Fort Hays State University
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
The Dean's Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and online students are eligible.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Seattle, Washington
Morgan Kelly
Fort Hays State University is a public university in Hays, Kansas, United States. It is the largest university in western Kansas, and the fourth largest of the six state universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents, with a total enrollment of approximately 15,100 students. Wikipedia
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