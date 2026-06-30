Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session July 6, 2026 at Senior Activity Center
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Are you a homeowner over the age of 61 or disabled with a maximum household income less than $84,000?
If so, you qualify for the SENIOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION!
Join the King County Assessor's Office for this info session on eligibility requirements, the application process, benefit levels, and more.
- WHEN: July 6, 2026 from 1:00 - 2:00pm
- COST: FREE
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center (206) 365 1536
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