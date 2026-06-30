Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session July 6, 2026 at Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Photo courtesy Windermere Mercer Island

Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session

Are you a homeowner over the age of 61 or disabled with a maximum household income less than $84,000?

If so, you qualify for the SENIOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION! 

Join the King County Assessor's Office for this info session on eligibility requirements, the application process, benefit levels, and more.



Posted by DKH at 4:38 AM
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