Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session July 6, 2026 at Senior Activity Center

Photo courtesy Windermere Mercer Island

Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session





Are you a homeowner over the age of 61 or disabled with a maximum household income less than $84,000?





If so, you qualify for the SENIOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION!





Join the King County Assessor's Office for this info session on eligibility requirements, the application process, benefit levels, and more.





WHEN: July 6, 2026 from 1:00 - 2:00pm

COST: FREE

LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center (206) 365 1536







