Seattle Mayor endorses opponent of Rep. Gerry Pollet in 46th district of northeast Seattle
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Washington State Standard
The democratic socialist mayor of Seattle on Saturday night endorsed opponents running to the left of two longtime Democratic state legislators who represent the city, including the party’s top lawmaker in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen said Mayor Katie Wilson told him during a meeting she requested yesterday that she would endorse Hannah Sabio-Howell, the progressive activist challenging Pedersen in Seattle’s 43rd Legislative District. Pedersen said he’d asked Wilson last fall for her endorsement, but she’d demurred.
Rep. Gerry Pollet said Wilson told him in a phone call on Saturday morning that she planned to endorse one of his primary opponents, Ron Davis, for the House seat in the 46th District, which includes much of north Seattle east of Aurora Avenue. Pollet has held the seat since 2011.
Wilson confirmed the endorsements in an emailed statement late Saturday.
With the endorsements, the first-term mayor of the state’s biggest city is spurning two veteran Seattle legislators — including one of the most powerful lawmakers in Olympia — while backing a pair of political newcomers who are more firmly in her camp on the party’s left flank.
Her endorsements come after Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist mayor of New York City supported a slate of successful congressional candidates in New York primary races this week. They ran on progressive economic policies and opposition to U.S. support for Israel, and their wins rattled centrists in the party nationwide heading toward this year’s midterms.
Pedersen didn’t rule out the idea that the dynamics in New York are reflected here.
“I think there are people who want it to be a comparison,” he said. “Who aspire for us to be divided in that same way.”
Pedersen, who was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and has served as Senate majority leader since late 2024, was a main architect of the state’s new income tax on high earners. He said Saturday that he’d hoped Wilson would devote her political energy this year to defeating an expected ballot measure aimed at overturning the income tax.
“It’s a little disappointing that she’s instead doing this,” Pedersen said.
Pollet, who has a reputation as a key liaison between Seattle municipal government and Olympia, said Wilson indicated that her decision was driven not by his policy positions, but by the mayor’s ties to Davis.
The democratic socialist mayor of Seattle on Saturday night endorsed opponents running to the left of two longtime Democratic state legislators who represent the city, including the party’s top lawmaker in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen said Mayor Katie Wilson told him during a meeting she requested yesterday that she would endorse Hannah Sabio-Howell, the progressive activist challenging Pedersen in Seattle’s 43rd Legislative District. Pedersen said he’d asked Wilson last fall for her endorsement, but she’d demurred.
Rep. Gerry Pollet said Wilson told him in a phone call on Saturday morning that she planned to endorse one of his primary opponents, Ron Davis, for the House seat in the 46th District, which includes much of north Seattle east of Aurora Avenue. Pollet has held the seat since 2011.
“It’s just astonishing to me,” Pollet said Saturday. “I have worked hard to support the city’s agenda, including since she became mayor.”
Wilson confirmed the endorsements in an emailed statement late Saturday.
With the endorsements, the first-term mayor of the state’s biggest city is spurning two veteran Seattle legislators — including one of the most powerful lawmakers in Olympia — while backing a pair of political newcomers who are more firmly in her camp on the party’s left flank.
“There is strong pressure for elected officials to endorse fellow incumbents. It’s a way of maintaining relationships, part of the quid pro quo of governing. I understand this, but it’s not the way I want to do politics,” Wilson said in the statement.
“We’re at an inflection point in our city and our region. Voters are feeling a warranted frustration with the status quo,” she added.
Her endorsements come after Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist mayor of New York City supported a slate of successful congressional candidates in New York primary races this week. They ran on progressive economic policies and opposition to U.S. support for Israel, and their wins rattled centrists in the party nationwide heading toward this year’s midterms.
Pedersen didn’t rule out the idea that the dynamics in New York are reflected here.
“I think there are people who want it to be a comparison,” he said. “Who aspire for us to be divided in that same way.”
Pedersen, who was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and has served as Senate majority leader since late 2024, was a main architect of the state’s new income tax on high earners. He said Saturday that he’d hoped Wilson would devote her political energy this year to defeating an expected ballot measure aimed at overturning the income tax.
“It’s a little disappointing that she’s instead doing this,” Pedersen said.
Pollet, who has a reputation as a key liaison between Seattle municipal government and Olympia, said Wilson indicated that her decision was driven not by his policy positions, but by the mayor’s ties to Davis.
Davis helped lead efforts to create a campaign fundraising operation that supported Wilson’s mayoral run last year, raking in around $442,000.
Pollet pointed to frustrations among constituents in his district with the mayor, specifically related to gun violence and sex trafficking around Aurora Avenue.
He said he’d recommended to residents in that area that they block off streets themselves (which they did with planters) following shootings in the corridor. He told them this would likely spur the city to take action to address the crime issues. Earlier this month, Wilson moved to close some streets in the area.
“They’re not happy with her,” Pollet said.
Both Pedersen and Pollet questioned how much of a difference Wilson’s endorsement will make as Washington’s Aug. 4 primary election approaches.
In Pollet’s race, both he and Davis trail a third contender in fundraising. Will Dreher, also a Democrat, has raised around $257,000. Pollet has about $165,000 socked away, and Davis has raised around $135,000. Because it’s a three-way race, it’s possible Pollet could get knocked out in the primary stage.
“She acknowledged that I’ve been a leader in support of the city,” Pollet added, recounting his phone call with Wilson. The message, he heard: legislators who work with the city “can be thrown overboard if the mayor has a personal relationship with someone else.”
Pollet pointed to frustrations among constituents in his district with the mayor, specifically related to gun violence and sex trafficking around Aurora Avenue.
He said he’d recommended to residents in that area that they block off streets themselves (which they did with planters) following shootings in the corridor. He told them this would likely spur the city to take action to address the crime issues. Earlier this month, Wilson moved to close some streets in the area.
“They’re not happy with her,” Pollet said.
Both Pedersen and Pollet questioned how much of a difference Wilson’s endorsement will make as Washington’s Aug. 4 primary election approaches.
In Pollet’s race, both he and Davis trail a third contender in fundraising. Will Dreher, also a Democrat, has raised around $257,000. Pollet has about $165,000 socked away, and Davis has raised around $135,000. Because it’s a three-way race, it’s possible Pollet could get knocked out in the primary stage.
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