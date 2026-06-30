Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella starts July 1, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella- A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.
It is designed to build strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. We will also work on balance.
Equipment: hand weights and ankle weights will be provided. Join me for an hour of exercising and having fun
- WHEN: Wednesdays from 2:30 - 3:30pm, starting July 1
- COST: Members $25/month – Nonmembers $50/ month
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center (206) 365 1536
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