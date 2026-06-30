Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella starts July 1, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, June 30, 2026


NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella- A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair. 

It is designed to build strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. We will also work on balance. 

Equipment: hand weights and ankle weights will be provided. Join me for an hour of exercising and having fun



Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
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