Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella starts July 1, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center



NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella- A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair. NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella- A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.





It is designed to build strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. We will also work on balance.





Equipment: hand weights and ankle weights will be provided. Join me for an hour of exercising and having fun





WHEN: Wednesdays from 2:30 - 3:30pm, starting July 1

COST: Members $25/month – Nonmembers $50/ month

LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center (206) 365 1536







